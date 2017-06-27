Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian intelligence chief extols covert operatives as cream of the crop

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 27, 13:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Information on a number of successful operations carried out by Soviet and Russian covert intelligence services has remained top-secret to date, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief says

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin

© Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service press office

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Covert operatives are assets to the intelligence service though the identities of most of them will remain under lock and key, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS ahead of the SVR’s 95th anniversary.

Read also

Moscow's intelligence chief warns US plans to turn up the heat on anti-Russia sanctions

Russia is developing artificial intelligence for military and civilian drones

Foreign intelligence chief says current ideological standoff worse than Cold War era

Russia’s National Guard rejects media reports about establishing cyber intelligence

Security chief warns foreign intelligence stepping up efforts to destabilize Russia

White House silent on possible sanctions against Russian military intelligence

"Clandestine agents act independently, they have no one to go to for advice or share their feelings with. The key to their success is their professional qualities and the coordination between them and their handlers, who must also be extremely professional," the SVR director added. "These are the people who created the motto for the illegal intelligence service which goes as follows: ‘Claim no glory for yourself, work for the glory of the state’," Naryshkin quoted.

"To get results, a great number of covert agents embark on painstaking efforts and often take great risks. They are unique professionals who understand their assignments well. By using specific means, they make a significant contribution to ensuring the security of our country," the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service stressed.

Top secret

"Tsarist Russia had no professional covert intelligence, placing emphasis on recruiting intelligence assets through officers operating under legally-sanctioned, official cover," Naryshkin noted. "The covert intelligence service had actually to be created from scratch, since the Soviet Union’s very first ‘covert’ intelligence officers had no such experience."

According to Naryshkin, the pinnacles in the history of the Soviet Union’s covert intelligence service included its activities prior to and during the USSR’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. In the postwar period, it contributed to efforts in achieving nuclear parity between the great powers and foiled Western plots to carry out a preemptive strike against the Soviet Union and its allies.

Gallery
10 photo
© EPA/SHIRLEY SHEPARD

Most notable cases of espionage

"Cases of heroic efforts by undercover agents are extensively recounted in books, depicted in feature films and documentaries. Their names are well-known - Nikolay Ivanovich Kuznetsov, Alexey Nikolayevich Botyan, Gevork Andreyevich Vartanian, Goar Levonovna Vartanyan, Alexey Mikhailovich Kozlov and many others," Naryshkin stressed.

"It is still too early to talk about certain operations that were just as successful. They have not been declassified yet," he emphasized.

Russia’s clandestine foreign intelligence service will mark its 95th anniversary since its founding, on June 28. Several of its personnel are due to receive awards from the service and the state. "However, I cannot announce the names of those to be awarded," the SVR chief said.

On June 28, 1922, the Enactment on the Foreign Division of the Foreign Affairs Department was adopted, which laid out the responsibilities of the Foreign Affairs Department and its operational methods. The document particularly stipulated that the intelligence service could take advantage of illegal activities in order to achieve its goals. Thus, the history of the Russian illegal intelligence service began.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin disagrees with Macron’s remarks on Ukraine
2
Kremlin has no information about pending chemical attacks in Syria
3
Russian MP slams claims of potential Syria chemical attack as another provocation
4
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
5
Brazilian Navy interested in Russian corvettes
6
World trusts Putin more than Trump, says top US survey
7
WBA, WBO exonerate boxer Povetkin after doping scandal
TOP STORIES
Реклама