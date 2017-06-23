Russian, German top diplomats hold phone conversation

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel have discussed the schedule of the upcoming bilateral contacts in a telephone conversation. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation held on Friday was initiated by the Russian side.

"The two ministers discussed the schedule of the upcoming contacts along with a number of bilateral and international issues," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Gabriel will take part in the 14th Russian-German conference of partner cities in Krasnodar on June 28 where he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It is planned to discuss pressing bilateral and international issues during the meeting. That will be a continuation of the discussion that began with the newly-appointed German foreign minister on March 9 in Moscow.