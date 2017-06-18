German top diplomat hopes US fixes its mistakes in relations with Russia

German top diplomat hopes US fixes its mistakes in relations with RussiaWorld June 18, 3:50
BERLIN, June 18. /TASS/. In an interview published on Sunday, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he hoped that Washington will fix the previous administration’s mistakes in relations with Russia.
"Barack Obama’s attempt to abase Russia was a big mistake. As before, I hope that Washington will fix this error," the minister said in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. "Presently, it looks more like the gap between Moscow and Washington continues to grow."
"It would be good if the US administration sought a new beginning in relations with Russia, new contacts, new talks," he added. "Without Russia, we will be unable to deal with conflicts in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and in other areas of the planet."
During his presidential tenure, Obama called Russia a regional power, but later had to admit that it was "a military superpower" with " influence in the region and… around the world.".