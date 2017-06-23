Lavrov slams Kiev’s attempts to gain control over Donbass

Lavrov says no plans to occupy Belarus on pretext of conducting military drillsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 15:11
MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempts to gain control over Donbass before implementing the political provisions of the Minsk Agreements are unlawful as they run contrary to the accords, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Belarusian media on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Belarus.
"These attempts are unlawful because the Minsk Agreements have been approved by the United Nations Security Council," the Russian top diplomat pointed out. "They stipulate that the political provisions concerning the amnesty, the special status of Donbass enshrined in the country’s constitution and elections to be held under the OSCE’s control should be implemented before Kiev gains full control over the region," Lavrov explained.
The Russian foreign minister stressed that "the special status, amnesty and elections are meant to guarantee that the will of the people living in the region will be taken into account."
"There was a two-way US-Russia channel at the level of representatives of the US Department of State and the Russian Presidential Administration. The Americans had similar channels with Paris, Berlin and Kiev," he said.
According to the minister, during the meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Moscow in April and in Washington in May and at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, "while discussing the Ukrainian crisis, (we) confirmed our willingness to revive this two-way channel, if the Trump administration deemed that necessary." "We believe that would be correct, but so far we have not received any specific response to our interest," Lavrov explained.