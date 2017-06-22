Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 12:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An Afghan MP earlier stated that these unidentified military helicopters might belong to the US

Share
1 pages in this article
Afghan security forces in Kabul, Afghanistan

Afghan security forces in Kabul, Afghanistan

© AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow has shed light on and is anticipating a response from the West over reports that "unidentified aircraft" supported militants of the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

Read also
President of Afghanistan from 2002 to 2014. Hamid Karzai

Afghanistan’s ex-president calls Islamic State group ‘US product’

"Moscow shed light on new reports that unmarked helicopters transferred gunmen from the Afghan wing of the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) in addition to weapons and ammunition to them in eastern Afghanistan," Zakharova said, recalling that on June 14, IS militants occupied a large part of the strategically important cave complex in Tora Bora in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Shortly before this, more than 50 armed extremists had been brought to the province by unidentified helicopters for reinforcing the terrorist group, which launched an offensive in Tora Bora, and a container with weapons and ammunition was supplied to them, she pointed out.

Zahir Qadir, an MP from Afghanistan’s lower house of parliament, earlier said that these unidentified military helicopters belong to the US and a week before combat actions, the forces defending positions in Tora Bora had not received any real support from the government and its Western allies.

Read also
Edward Snowden

Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels

"It is noteworthy that neither Afghan authorities nor the leadership of the US and NATO’s presence in Afghanistan have so far given any clear explanations on the flights of the so-called unidentified aviation, which have been on the rise over the past months, and this aviation supported IS gunmen in different provinces of Afghanistan," she noted.

"This continuing silence on the matter is becoming more expressive."

The diplomat called on Western mass media outlets, saying: "I would like these "unidentified helicopters" to emerge not only in Afghanistan but also on the pages of Western mass media." She noted that Western journalists "have all opportunities to ask the Pentagon, the White House and the US State Department questions on the matter.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
2
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia
3
Terror attack in southern Afghanistan kills 29
4
Gazprom, Asian banks discuss Nord Stream-2 financing
5
Around 20 military bases to be established in western Russia before year-end
6
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
7
US gave no explanations to Russia over downing of Syrian jet — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Реклама