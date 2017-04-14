‘Mother of all bombs’ in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels — Snowden

US withholds info on Syria chemical attack because it proves nothing — Russian militaryWorld April 14, 5:55
MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Pentagon’s recent test in Afghanistan of a powerful non-nuclear bomb, nicknamed ‘The Mother of All Bombs’ (MOAB), targeted tunnels that were possibly built by the United States, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden wrote on his Twitter page.
"Those mujahedeen tunnel networks we're bombing in Afghanistan? We paid for them," Snowden wrote, attaching an excerpt from a 2005 New York Times article, which suggested that the construction of the Tora Bora cave complex in the province of Nangarhar was financed by the CIA in 1980. At that period, Washington supported mujahedeen, who fought against the Soviet military in the country.
According to earlier media reports, a 9.5-tonne GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB, was dropped at 7 p.m. local time Thursday. The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, operated by Air Force Special Operations Command. CNN reported citing its military sources that "the target was ISIS tunnels and personnel in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province.".