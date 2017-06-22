Russian diplomat says nothing to report on IS leader al-Baghdadi’s fate

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has no information on the fate of the Islamic State’s (IS, a terror organization outlawed in Russia) leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I’ve got nothing (to report - TASS)," she said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that al-Baghdadi had been presumably killed by the airstrike on Raqqa’s southern suburbs carried out by Russian warplanes. According to the ministry, the airstrike was conducted overnight into May 28 on a command post where the IS leaders were discussing exit routes for militants from Raqqa through the so-called southern corridor.