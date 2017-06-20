IS leader’s liquidation unconfirmed yet, diplomat says

Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamondBusiness & Economy June 20, 14:35
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The liquidation of leader of the Islamic State (IS, the terror organization outlawed in Russia) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria has not yet been confirmed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday.
"Not yet," the Russian diplomat said, responding to the relevant question.
Earlier Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that it was checking information on the death of the IS leader.
According to the ministry, the airstrike by Russian warplanes was conducted overnight to May 28 on a command post where the IS leaders were discussing exit routes for militants from Raqqa through the so-called southern corridor.