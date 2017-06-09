Back to Main page
British election’s outcome may postpone Brexit — senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 13:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Conservative Party has lost its majority in the parliament

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The outcome of the British snap election may postpone Brexit, as the Conservative Party has lost its majority in the parliament, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Friday.

"The preliminary results of the snap election are unlikely to encourage the Conservative Party and the current Prime Minister Theresa May, as they are definitely losing the parliamentary majority," he said. "The prime minister expected that the snap election would strengthen her party’s position ahead of Brexit talks, and there really were chances that the Tories would gain more seats in the parliament. But the election campaign was overshadowed by terrorist attacks which undoubtedly affected the voting’s outcome," the senior Russian lawmaker added.

According to Slutsky, "this may lead the United Kingdom to postpone Brexit because with the lack of a parliamentary majority, the government will have to face difficulties concerning the adoption of necessary laws." "This is what the European experts have been pointing to," he said.

When speaking about Theresa May’s chance to remain prime minister, the Russian lawmaker said that "one day before the elections, the Tories were sure that she would keep her position but it will become clear only after the final results are announced. If neither of the parties receives the necessary 326 seats, then the need to form a coalition cabinet will arise," Slutsky concluded.

