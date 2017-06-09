Back to Main page
UK Conservative party loses parliamentary majority

World
June 09, 8:09 UTC+3

The UK is now set for a hung parliament

© EPA/HANNAH MCKAY

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. With only 17 constituencies yet to announce the outcome of the vote on Friday, the UK Conservative Party will not be able to secure an absolute majority in the parliament, according to official results of Thursday’s elections.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s party currently has 308 mandates, and needs 18 more for an absolute majority.

Final election results are expected by Friday lunchtime.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May

May, three key members of her cabinet reelected to UK parliament

May and three key members of the ruling Conservative government have retained their parliamentary seats following the official announcement of results in their constituencies on Friday.

More than 37,000 voters supported May in her home constituency of Maidenhead.

Secretary of State for Defence Michael Fallon, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond were declared winners in their respective constituencies.

Brexit 

The election will largely determine the UK's negotiation policies in upcoming negotiations with the EU on Brexit.

Theresa May was against Brexit before last year's referendum - but now says there can be no turning back, adding that "Brexit means Brexit".

The reason the prime minister gave for calling the election was to strengthen her hand during these negotiations.

Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission

European Parliament agrees on conditions for approving Brexit

