US hackers attack Kremlin daily, but not grounds to blame American officials — spokesman

ASTANA, June 8. /TASS/. Attacks by hackers against Russian resources from the US territory occur every day, but that does not mean that the US authorities are behind them, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"Attacks by hackers from the territory of the United States are exposed every day. Some are against the Russian presidential website," he said.

"In fact, such attacks occur from many countries around the world."

Asked if US secret services were behind those attacks Peskov said that he was referring only to the geographic origin of these attempts.

"I would not like to make the public at large smile by saying that officials in Washington are behind this," Peskov said.

"Hacker attacks from the territory of some country does not necessarily mean that the authorities are involved."

Peskov said attempts at meddling in Russia’s internal affairs were being made through other channels.

Earlier on Thursday Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said the question of creating a temporary commission for the protection of Russia’s state sovereignty and prevention of meddling in the country’s internal affairs would be considered at the forthcoming full-scale meeting of the upper house of parliament.