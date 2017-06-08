Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat states Russia has no expectations regarding UK elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 14:02 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Polls have opened in the UK on Thursday morning

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

VLADIVOSTOK, June 8. /TASS/. Russia has no special expectations in connection with Britain’s ongoing parliamentary elections, because this is a purely internal affair, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also

UK prime minister says threat from Russia is real

Expert: New UK Prime Minister Theresa May far from resembling Iron Lady

Kremlin has no particular interest in UK’s snap parliamentary election

European Parliament agrees on conditions for approving Brexit

Theresa May triggers Brexit process

Moscow considers Brexit UK’s internal affair

"This is Britain’s internal affair. We have no positive or negative expectations," she said.

About the outlook for further cooperation between Russia and Britain Zakharova said that Moscow was prepared for it, but all contacts between the two countries had been terminated at London’s initiative.

"We are prepared to work with Britain, but the problem is all contacts in the parliamentary, political and defense spheres were paused by London," she stated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
4
Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in Syria
5
UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successful
6
Moscow plans tit-for-tat move if US fails to restore diplomatic immunity of compounds
7
Russian Gazprom, Chinese CNPC start talks on gas deliveries timeframe
TOP STORIES
Реклама