Diplomat states Russia has no expectations regarding UK elections

VLADIVOSTOK, June 8. /TASS/. Russia has no special expectations in connection with Britain’s ongoing parliamentary elections, because this is a purely internal affair, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"This is Britain’s internal affair. We have no positive or negative expectations," she said.
About the outlook for further cooperation between Russia and Britain Zakharova said that Moscow was prepared for it, but all contacts between the two countries had been terminated at London’s initiative.
"We are prepared to work with Britain, but the problem is all contacts in the parliamentary, political and defense spheres were paused by London," she stated.