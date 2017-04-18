Kremlin has no particular interest in UK’s snap parliamentary election

VELIKY NOVGOROD, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow has no any particular interest in the upcoming snap parliamentary election in the United Kingdom, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, there will be no special attention paid," Peskov told a news conference when asked whether Russia would set a particular focus on the snap parliamentary election in Britain.

The Russian presidential spokesman added that the Kremlin would be "monitoring the global situation as usual."

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced earlier in the day a decision to hold snap parliamentary election in the country on June 8, saying that one of the main reasons behind it was to form a strong government in view of UK’s exit from the European Union.