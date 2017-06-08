Back to Main page
Poland has no claims against Russia on presidential plane crash probe, diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 12:49 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Polish side did not make any claims or statements against Moscow regarding the measures that had been conducted and their results, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson

© Vladimir Astapkovich/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, June 8. /TASS/. Warsaw has confirmed that it has no claims against Russian experts who identified the bodies of those killed in the Polish presidential plane crash near the Russian city of Smolensk in 2010, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Very soon, a screenshot of a copy of protocol on some issues related to the identification of bodies in the Tu-154 plane crash on April 10, 2010 will be posted in the official social network accounts of the Russian Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said.

Read also

Diplomat dismisses Poland’s accusations against Russian probe into 2010 plane crash

"This document was signed both by Russian and Polish representatives," she stressed. The document says that "during the investigation into the identification of bodies the Polish side did not make any claims or statements against the Russian side regarding the measures that had been conducted and their results."

A Tu-154M airliner carrying a top Polish delegation crashed near the city of Smolensk in west Russia on April 10, 2010, killing all 96 people on board including Polish President Lech Kaszynski and many other senior military and political figures. The plane’s pilots made a decision to land despite poor visibility and the absence of a visual contact with the ground. The plane crashed just several meters away from the runway.

In autumn last year, exhumation of the remains was launched upon the decision of the Polish prosecutors. Mass media reports claimed that the coffins contained various mixed-up remains. The Polish side accuses members of the Civic Platform, which was the ruling party in the republic in 2010, and also Russian forensic experts.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
