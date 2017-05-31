Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat dismisses Poland’s accusations against Russian probe into 2010 plane crash

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 14:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow believes the accusations against Russian experts to be "improper and far-fetched"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

Read also

Moscow slams Poland’s allegations of Russian involvement in Smolensk air crash

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Poland’s accusations hurled at Russian experts investigating the Polish presidential plane crash, which occurred near the Russian city of Smolensk in 2010, are improper, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"I have seen media reports saying that Polish authorities have been exhuming the crash victims," Zakharova said. "There have also been speculations concerning some errors done during the exhumation which were blamed on Russia."

According to Zakharova, back in 2010, the Polish presidential plane crash shocked Russia.

"The best experts were sent to investigate the crash, they had to work under extreme conditions," she added. "They maintained close cooperation with their Polish counterparts and no issues emerged at the time. We all remember how open Moscow was in this matter," the Russian diplomat added.

"The victims’ remains were sent to Poland a few days after the crash, Polish officials and the victims’ relatives participated in the identification," Zakharova pointed out. "The transfer of the bodies was conducted in strict accordance with all rules and regulations, while Russia was not involved in the procedures that were later conducted on Poland’s territory," she said.

"This is why we believe the accusations against the Russian experts are uncalled for and far-fetched, as they have honorably fulfilled their duty," the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman stressed.

Kaszynski plane crash

Tu-154M airliner carrying a high-ranking Polish delegation crashed near the city of Smolensk in west Russia on April 10, 2010, killing all 96 people on board including Polish President Lech Kaszynski and many other senior military and political figures. The plane’s pilots made a decision to land despite poor visibility and the absence of visual contact with the ground. The plane crashed just several meters away from the runway.

Read also

Poland’s Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over Smolensk plane crash

A Polish government commission on investigating air accidents found that the accident was caused by the plane’s descending below the minimum altitude at an excessive speed in the weather conditions that allowed no visual contact with the ground, as well as the crew’s failure to timely execute a go-around maneuver. A report prepared by the commission also cited the crew’s error and its failure to respond to TAWS (Terrain Awareness and Warning System) signals as the causes for the air crash, apart from the plane’s dive to an impermissibly low altitude.

However, Poland’s Law and Justice party led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the brother of the late president, did not agree with the commission’s conclusions. After winning the 2015 parliamentary elections, its members set up a new sub-commission on investigating air accidents to review the commission’s work.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian cruise missiles hit terrorist targets near Palmyra
2
Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria
3
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
4
Russian diplomat says US accusations against Iran 'lead nowhere'
5
Russian military to collect 2,000 tonnes of scrap metal on Novaya Zemlya archipelago
6
Putin vows to continue sharing nuclear industry know-how with India
7
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension
TOP STORIES
Реклама