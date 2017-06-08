More than 3,000 participants from 50 states to visit Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, June 8. /TASS/. More than 3,000 officials, experts and journalists from about 50 countries will participate in the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The Third Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok on September 6-7," she told reporters. "The forum’s agenda is being finalized, it will cover a wide range of issues," Zakharova added.

According to the Russian diplomat, "there are plans to invite foreign guests of various levels." "More than 3,000 high-ranking officials, CEOs, experts and journalists from about 50 countries of the Asian-Pacific region, as well as from other parts of the world, are expected to participate in the forum," Zakharova said.