Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 3,000 participants from 50 states to visit Eastern Economic Forum

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 12:08 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Lavrov praises Eurasian integration projects

VLADIVOSTOK, June 8. /TASS/. More than 3,000 officials, experts and journalists from about 50 countries will participate in the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The Third Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok on September 6-7," she told reporters. "The forum’s agenda is being finalized, it will cover a wide range of issues," Zakharova added.

According to the Russian diplomat, "there are plans to invite foreign guests of various levels." "More than 3,000 high-ranking officials, CEOs, experts and journalists from about 50 countries of the Asian-Pacific region, as well as from other parts of the world, are expected to participate in the forum," Zakharova said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
4
Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in Syria
5
UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successful
6
Moscow plans tit-for-tat move if US fails to restore diplomatic immunity of compounds
7
Russian Gazprom, Chinese CNPC start talks on gas deliveries timeframe
TOP STORIES
Реклама