Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov praises Eurasian integration projects

Business & Economy
May 26, 16:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praises integration projects in Eurasia, such as the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Integration projects in Eurasia, such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Silk Road Economic Belt involving Russia and China, are aimed at openness, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following the talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday.

Read also

Putin calls for optimization of Eurasian transport routes

Putin favors creation of big Eurasian partnership

Dialogue between Eurasian Economic Union and EU crucial for developing projects in Europe

China praises Eurasian Economic Union and Silk Road Economic Belt integration project

Eurasian Economic Union countries to pool united orbital grouping of satellites by 2019

Eurasian Development Bank may float ruble-denominated bonds this fall — CEO

"Russia together with its partners within the EAEU promotes open and future-oriented approaches to the Eurasian economic integration," he said, adding that the EAEU project and another one promoted by China, the Silk Road Economic Belt, "do not imply any isolated mechanisms, on the contrary, they are aimed at openness."

According to Lavrov, "both sides strive for harmonization of those processes." "This is how it was agreed to promote particular approaches to conjunction of integration within the EAEU and within the initiatives that constitute the Silk Road Economic Belt," he added.

Due to the expansion of external ties of the EAEU and a keen interest expressed by other countries to the organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made "a proposal on the formation of a huge Eurasian space, within which members of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations could cooperate," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"At their latest meeting Russian Chinese presidents agreed to develop ways of cooperation on the project of the big Asian partnership and on the One Belt, One Road project," Lavrov said, adding that "this is a complex process."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
2
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
3
Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomats
4
Russian oil and gas companies may use Ka-62 helicopter for Arctic projects
5
Russia and China share stances on Syria crisis
6
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
7
Trump’s limo too big to fit through Royal Palace gates in Brussels
TOP STORIES
Реклама