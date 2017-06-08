Envoy believes EU is changing policy towards Russia

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The conditions for softening the European Union’s policy towards Russia are already ripening, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"It is noteworthy that the situation for changing for EU’s policy towards Russia in general and on this issue (the issue of sanctions in particular - TASS) is ripening. This is a lot of evidence to prove this. However, it is difficult to say when a critical mass of good will is achieved," said Chizhov commenting on the upcoming debate on extending the economic package of anti-Russian sanctions by the EU.

He emphasized that it is necessary to accumulate "enough political will" for revising the EU’s sanctions policy, but it is impossible to say with certainly when this will happen."

A European diplomatic source informed TASS that the European Union will decide to extend economic sanctions against Russia by six months at its upcoming summit on June 22-23.