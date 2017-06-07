Anti-Russia NGOs are main lobbyists behind pressures on Moscow — intelligence chief

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Anti-Russia-minded non-governmental organizations are the main lobbyists behind harsh pressures on Moscow, the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR, Sergey Naryshkin, told Federation Council hearings on the measures of preventing interference in Russia’s internal affairs and the related legislation and law enforcement practices.

"I would like to say it once again that the US-led bloc of Western countries sees Russia as one of the greatest challenges to its global domination," Naryshkin recalled. "Our country has enviable natural, human, scientific and technological resources and a major military potential. More than once it has played the decisive role in European and world history and it continues doing so. The existence of a strong and sovereign Russia does not fit in with the configuration project following the change of the White House team.

"Washington’s accord with the European allies has not yet caused any effect on the West’s common destructive policy in relations with Russia. The Russophobic western policies have in fact been institutionalized. Its architects and makers hold key posts in the bodies of power, in international organizations, in the mass media and various non-governmental organizations," Naryshkin said.

"Analysis of the available information prompts us that anti-Russia-minded non-governmental organizations in the United States and Europe are not so much a tool in the hands of their states as the architects and lobbyists of harsh pressures on Moscow. They act as the main engines of globalization. They are capable of pushing ahead with their own strategy regardless of the national governments, including the White House," Naryshkin said. "All of their aims are eventually confined to a single idea of containing and subjugating Russia. Their actions are tightly coordinated. This campaign is comprehensive and global - geographically and from the standpoint of the realms of activity involved - from policies (internal and external), the economy and the humanitarian affairs to sports.