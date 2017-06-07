Moscow anticipates US will intensify NGO activities in run-up to Russia’s elections

Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmireRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 16:31
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/.Russia’s Foreign Ministry expects the US to ramp up the activities of its non-governmental and non-profit organizations (NGO, NPO) ahead of the Russian presidential election, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on Wednesday.
"As for the US-sponsored non-governmental and non-profit organizations…The government has been keeping an eye on this matter," he said. "Despite tightened control over their activities, US influence is not waning. We expect the US to try and increase its influence, and find new sophisticated ways to attain its goals in the near term, particularly in the pre-election period," the deputy foreign minister added.
"This requires due consideration by all the agencies," Ryabkov went on to say.
"The foreign ministry will continue to play a meaningful role in this sphere by using its capability to detect and assess the relevant activities of the US and its allies," he emphasized.