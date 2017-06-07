Back to Main page
Putin signs law imposing criminal penalties for inducing minors to suicide

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 16:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The law envisages a maximum punishment of six years in prison

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President has signed a federal law on criminal punishment for creating so-called death groups in the Internet to urge minors to commit suicide. The law published on the official legal information portal envisages a maximum punishment of six years in prison for inducing other people, including persons under age, into taking their own life.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
