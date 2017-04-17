Back to Main page
Russian watchdog notes number of child suicides halved since 2001

Society & Culture
April 17, 15:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Since 2017, experts from Russia’s consumer and media watchdogs along with various public organizations have been pointing to the growing activities of those organizing suicide groups on social media
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The number of child suicide cases in Russia has dropped by more than 50% from 2001, said Anna Popova, head of the country’s consumer rights watchdog, at a session of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"The number of child suicide cases has been rapidly decreasing," she pointed out. "Until 2001, there was some growth, in 2001 the child suicide rate was 39.5 per 100,000 people, but the rate had decreased to 17.4 by 2015. Nevertheless, we should not let our guard down."

