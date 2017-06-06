Back to Main page
Lavrov: EU attempts to shift blame for its problems by accusing Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 16:46 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Moscow is "sincerely interested that the EU becomes strong and united, and capable to define its foreign policy priorities independently, without any tips from abroad," Lavrov said

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. By accusing Russia of interference, the EU countries try to shift the blame for their domestic problems on Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Putin calls for shaking off excessive politicization from Russia-EU ties

"Of late, Russia has been accused of attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States and European countries and trying to undermine Europe’s unity," Lavrov told students of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region.

"It is obvious that instead of critical re-evaluation of developments inside the EU, which is undergoing a systemic crisis, this entire hysteria is aimed at shifting the blame for its own problems and miscalculations on the others," he said.

Moscow is "sincerely interested that the EU becomes strong and united, and capable to define its foreign policy priorities independently, without any tips from abroad," Lavrov said.

