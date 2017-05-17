Putin calls for shaking off excessive politicization from Russia-EU ties

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for getting rid of excessive politicization in Russia-EU relations and for restoring constructive cooperation.

"It is essential to try to get rid of excessive politicization and to restore a constructive atmosphere for our interaction," Putin said at a news conference after talks with Italy’s visiting Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Relations between Russia and the European Union were on the agenda of the talks.

"Their condition cannot be called normal," he said.

Putin voiced the certainty that wider cooperation between Russia and the European countries, as well as the promotion of direct ties between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union might help enhance confidence in the whole Eurasian space.

Putin thanked the Italian partners for a detailed and frank exchange of opinion. He also expressed the hope this would help advance Russian-Italian relations along all lines.

Putin declines to give details of message sent to G7 through Italian PM

Putin has declined to give details of the message that he forwarded to the G7 leaders through Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

"As for the message that I handed over to the prime minister, it is a secret one so I cannot give you any details," the Russian leader told reporters following his talks with Gentiloni.

"It is classified information," Putin added with a smile as before that he had commented on media reports about US President Donald Trump revealing some classified information at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

International cooperation should not be affected by political interests

World leaders should join their efforts aimed at economic development, the fight against terrorism and environmental protection, Putin said. According to him, this work should not be affected by political interests.

While speaking at a press conference following his talks with the Italian prime minister, Putin addressed the cancellation of the G8 summit scheduled to be held in Sochi in 2014. "Our counterparts were unwilling to come here," he said. At the same time, Putin added that "we will always be glad to welcome everybody who wants to cooperate with Russia in any way."

The Russian leader pointed out that in early July, the G20 summit would take place in Germany, while on May 14-15, China had hosted the One Belt, One Road international forum involving leaders of 30 countries, where "Chinese President Xi Jinping came up with a very impressive cooperation program, diverse and multifaceted." "I am confident that if we work this way, without any restrictions and political bias, trying to achieve the best economic and social results, they we will be able to succeed," the Russian president stressed.

According to him, "there is a need to join efforts in the economic sphere, the war on terror, the fight against poverty, as well as in environmental protection." "If we work together, then the result will be positive, but if we act based on short-term political interests, then it won’t be any good," Putin said.