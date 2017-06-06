Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia cuts its contribution to PACE by almost 11 mln euros

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 9:40 UTC+3

Russia has cut its contribution to the Council of Europe donated to PACE by one third

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia has cut its contribution to the Council of Europe donated to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) by one third or 11 million euros, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia to cut contribution to Council of Europe by third donated to PACE

Senate speaker says Russia lost interest in PACE

PACE must find possibility to change its rules to protect delegations’ rights — Russian MP

Russian State Duma speaker hopes PACE will confirm its pan-European status under Agramunt

"We have frozen the payment transactions," Volodin said, noting that both Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had earlier spoken about the plan.

"During the year the funding is allocated in stages, and one third of the sum left for the year-end is not transferred, and that’s almost 11 million euros," Volodin said.

Matviyenko said earlier in an interview with TASS that Russia’s Foreign Ministry was handling relevant legal issues on cutting Russia’s contribution to PACE.

Volodin also commented on the situation with the impeachment of PACE President Pedro Agramunt after his trip to Syria together with Russian lawmakers. According to Volodin, this was done by Agramunt’s "opponents who are supporters of non-democratic procedures."

"This should have been expected: they just found a pretext. They should have thanked him (Agramunt) as he flew to Syria, where the fighting is ongoing, risking his own life, and saw himself what is going on. They should listen to him speaking about the events," Volodin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Arab countries cut ties with Qatar over change in US policy — Russian expert
2
Russian expert comments on USSR collapse
3
Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expected
4
Nord Stream-2 participants to allocate €6.65 bln if project financing is not provided
5
Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-end
6
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets
7
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
TOP STORIES
Реклама