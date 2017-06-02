Senate speaker says Russia lost interest in PACE

ST PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia is getting disillusioned with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and is losing all interest in the organization that having transformed into a marginal one ignores topical agenda, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told TASS on sidelines of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"To tell the truth, PACE is transforming into a marginal organization that has no influence on anything, that fails to give any reaction or response to the most burning issues of the day," she said. "Its activities have set off a wave of disappointment."

"Russia is continuing active work in all bodies of the Council of Europe. Our participation in the Council of Europe, which recently turned 20 years, has been very helpful to us. What is more, all bodies of the Council of Europe have become opulent due to Russia’s participation. But frankly speaking, we are losing all interest in PACE," she added.