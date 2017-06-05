Putin, Erdogan discuss situation around Qatar by phone

MOSCOW, June 5./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussing the situation around Qatar, the Kremlin press service said, adding that the phone call was initiated by the Turkish side.

"The presidents urged all interested countries to a dialogue with an aim to work out compromise solutions in the interests of maintaining peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region. It was stressed that an acute crisis in the Middle East necessitates teamwork and close coordination of the global community in fight against the terrorist threat," the press service said.