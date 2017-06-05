Back to Main page
Russia denies accusations of alleged meddling in Macedonia’s affairs

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 19:34 UTC+3

"This is nothing else but a next clumsy attempt to shift responsibility for unleashing a deep crisis of the Macedonian state," the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, June 5./TASS/. Russia flatly rejects unfounded accusations of its interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Macedonia, says a commentary of the Russian Foreign Ministry circulated on Monday.

"We paid attention to the published by the internet-project OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and widely cited by media article about an alleged interference of the Russian Federation into the internal affairs of the Republic of Macedonia over the recent years," the ministry said. "This is nothing else but a next clumsy attempt to shift responsibility for unleashing a deep crisis of the Macedonian state," it said.

Unfounded accusations of Moscow’s financing Macedonian media with an aim to spread disinformation in the Russian interests come from the organization whose main sponsors are government agencies of the US and the Soros Fund, the ministry said.

