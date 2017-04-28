Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian MP condemns turmoil in Macedonia as proof of West’s destructive meddling

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 28, 11:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The developments in Macedonia where MPs were earlier attacked show that the policy of meddling in that country’s internal affairs and in the Balkans in general is disastrous, member of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) International Affairs Committee, Sergey Zheleznyak, told reporters on Friday.

Read also

Russian Foreign Ministry sees preparations for 'color revolution' in Macedonia

"The protests in Macedonia that culminated when infuriated members of the Coalition for a Better Macedonia broke into parliament building clearly prove the disastrous nature of the policy of protectionism, mentoring and brutal interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia and other Balkan countries pursued by the US, NATO and the European Union in that region," he noted.

According to the Russian lawmaker, "by appointing their puppets, imposing the so-called Tirana platform and other elements of the ‘Greater Albania’ project, which are completely alien to the Macedonian people, the US, NATO and the EU are irresponsibly opening up a Pandora’s box." "These Western forces are responsible for the violence, which affects their own allies and opponents, while Macedonia’s population, sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Macedonian state are being held hostage to these provocative geopolitical projects," Zheleznyak emphasized.

"Under the circumstances, the decision to impose the state of emergency in the country by the legally-elected Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov is a necessary measure aimed at stopping any further escalation of violence, preventing the threat of Macedonia’s disintegration and protecting the Macedonians’ national interests," he concluded.

On Thursday, the Macedonian opposition elected a parliament speaker bypassing the commonly accepted procedure. Later, activists of the Movement for a United Macedonia broke into the building in protest against that decision, occupied the assembly hall and attacked MPs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops retake major gas field near Palmyra — media
2
Moscow holds first night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade
3
Prosecutor demands blogger get 3.5-year jail term for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church
4
Angela Merkel’s visit to Russia – pragmatism above all else
5
Crew of Russian vessel that sank off Turkey's coast returns home — media
6
White House boasts it ‘isolated Russia’ at UN
7
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
TOP STORIES
Реклама