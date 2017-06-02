Kremlin says Putin did not discuss arms supplies with Iraqi Kurdistan’s PM

Russia eyes intensive cooperation with AustriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 21:57
Moscow’s legendary stadium granted commissioning permit ahead of 2018 World CupSport June 02, 19:39
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatizationBusiness & Economy June 02, 19:22
Putin jokes about climate change, US hegemony at St. Petersburg forumRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 19:11
Greenhouse gas emissions reach limits posing risk to world’s energy systemSociety & Culture June 02, 18:55
Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politicsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 18:42
Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 18:34
Russia and Japan to implement joint projects on Kuril Islands in 2018Business & Economy June 02, 18:26
Putin points to NATO's non-cooperation as undermining war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Nechervan Barzani have not discussed military issues, including arms supplies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
"No, the issue was not raised," Peskov answered when asked whether military issues, in particular arms supplies were on table of the talks.
They "spoke in the context of documents signed by (Rosneft CEO) Igor Sechin. He signed a few documents on oil supplies and other types of cooperation with Kurds. It (cooperation) will be continued," he added.