Kremlin says Putin did not discuss arms supplies with Iraqi Kurdistan’s PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 21:30 UTC+3 ST PETERSBURG
Share
1 pages in this article

ST PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Nechervan Barzani have not discussed military issues, including arms supplies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"No, the issue was not raised," Peskov answered when asked whether military issues, in particular arms supplies were on table of the talks.

They "spoke in the context of documents signed by (Rosneft CEO) Igor Sechin. He signed a few documents on oil supplies and other types of cooperation with Kurds. It (cooperation) will be continued," he added.

