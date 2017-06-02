Russia expects no other countries to exit Paris climate deal after US decision

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry does not expect a mass exit of countries from the Paris climate change deal after the US decision, Russian Energy Minister said in a live broadcast of Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Friday.

"The United States holds a 15% share of CO2 discharges into the atmosphere," he said.

"This is quite a serious negative signal. I don’t think that there will be any chain reaction from other countries," the energy minister said.