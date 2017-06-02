Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea

Russia strikes deal with FIFA on broadcasting rights for international CupsSport June 02, 13:06
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protectionMilitary & Defense June 02, 13:04
Press review: Russian-Serbian plan for Balkan dialogue and Moscow's pick for new UN agencyPress Review June 02, 13:00
Russia may ratify Paris climate agreement until 2020Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 12:59
Sevastopol to become shipbuilding center meeting Black Sea Fleet needs — authoritiesBusiness & Economy June 02, 12:58
Rosneft CEO explains how OPEC deal affects oil marketBusiness & Economy June 02, 12:57
Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 12:52
Russia to complete 1st stage of Vostochny spaceport construction in 2018Science & Space June 02, 12:48
EU remains Russia’s key trade and economic partner — envoyBusiness & Economy June 02, 12:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow is not going to veto the resolution on North Korea that the UN Security Council is slated to consider on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said.
"We are not going to do that," Gatilov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "We believe that this (resolution) will be passed. There were discussions and many our concerns were taken into account. Some moments have been left, which we try to coordinate with partners now."
"We hope that this document will be passed," the diplomat said.
North Korea test fired a new missile in the early hours of Monday. It was the country's ninth launch this year. On May 21, North Korea launched Pukgukson-2 middle range ballistic missile. State-run KCNA news agency, reported later that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un supervised the launch.
According to the agency, Kim Jong-un very satisfied with the launch and ordered to begin serial production of this type of missile for North Korea’s strategic forces. The United Nations Security Council condemned the missile test saying that the current sanctions against North Korea could be expanded.