Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 12:52 UTC+3

North Korea test fired a new missile in the early hours of May 29

© AP Photo/Vincent Yu

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow is not going to veto the resolution on North Korea that the UN Security Council is slated to consider on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said.

"We are not going to do that," Gatilov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "We believe that this (resolution) will be passed. There were discussions and many our concerns were taken into account. Some moments have been left, which we try to coordinate with partners now."

"We hope that this document will be passed," the diplomat said.

North Korea test fired a new missile in the early hours of Monday. It was the country's ninth launch this year. On May 21, North Korea launched Pukgukson-2 middle range ballistic missile. State-run KCNA news agency, reported later that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un supervised the launch.

According to the agency, Kim Jong-un very satisfied with the launch and ordered to begin serial production of this type of missile for North Korea’s strategic forces. The United Nations Security Council condemned the missile test saying that the current sanctions against North Korea could be expanded.

Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Реклама