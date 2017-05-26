Back to Main page
Russia stands for diplomatic settlement of North Korean issue — presidential aide

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 16:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

South Korea’s new leadership has a more balanced position on the situation around North Korea, Russia's presidential aide says

© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia is sceptic about mooted new sanctions, which can be detrimental to the people of North Korea, and speaks for the political and diplomatic ways to settle issues regarding Pyongyang, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"Our stance towards sanctions in generally sceptic," Ushakov said. "Who are the sanctions aimed against - the authorities of North Korea or the people? I would rather refrain from the commentaries."

Read also

Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Ushakov said it was "necessary to render to all possible political and diplomatic methods of work with the authorities of North Korea, as well as with the authorities of other countries involved in the current situation."

South Korea’s new leadership has a more balanced position on the situation around North Korea, he went on. 

"We are addressing this subject (the situation around North Korea) in close contact with the Chinese side. Now we will work more actively with South Korea’s new leadership which has a more balance position than the previous administration (of South Korea), as far as we can see," he said, adding that Russia "is keeping a close eye" on this situation.

On May 21, North Korea launched Pukgukson-2 middle range ballistic missile. State-run KCNA news agency, reported later that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un supervised the launch.

According to the agency, Kim Jong-un very satisfied with the launch and ordered to begin serial production of this type of missile for North Korea’s strategic forces.

The United Nations Security Council condemned the missile test saying that the currently in force sanctions against North Korea could be expanded further.

