Putin speaks out against anti-Russian sentiment at SPIEF

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 01, 13:18 UTC+3

The Russian leader believes, however, that the world is changing for the better

© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Read also

Lavrov slams ongoing Russophobic campaign unleashed under Obama

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that Russophobic sentiment in the world will not last indefinitely and the world will eventually develop the awareness it is counterproductive.

"For how long will it last?" he said at a meeting the chiefs of the leading news agencies in reply to a question from TASS.

"I do hope that it will be not indefinite and that it will not last long at least because there must emerge the awareness at last that it is counter-productive and harms all. It does harm us but it also backfires on those who initiate such policies. The way I see it, this awareness is on the doorstep. We do see certain changes in the situation. The changes are for the better and I hope that this trend will continue." 

The causes of Western russophobia 

Russophobia in the West is related with the emergence of a multi-polar world, which monopolists do not like, Vladimir Putin said when asked by TASS for how long such an attitude to Russia in the world might last.

"I would like to say a few words about the causes of what is happening. They are quite obvious. In some countries it is overflowing. This is related with the emergence of a multi-polar world, which the monopolists dislike," he said. "As is known, monopoly is a bad thing, but monopolists always press for it in all industries and in all spheres of our life."

Read also

How Putin ran Russia in 2016

French politician calls on Europe to abandon Russophobia

Kremlin regrets ‘blatant Russophobia’ during US election campaign

Man of 2016: Putin's achievements on world scene amid pressure on Russia

Putin recalled that the emergence of a multi-polar world was largely a result of Russia’s work to safeguard its legitimate interests." He said Russia’s partners in a number of countries "have begun to make attempts to contain Russia, to resist its legitimate wish to ensure national interests and in doing so they resort to all sorts of actions, including economic restrictions that do not fit in with the framework of international law."

"Now they have been able to see that this does not work, that the effect is zero, and this causes annoyance and wish to attain the original aims at any cost, to fan tensions. To the regret of those who do such things we avoid furnishing them the slightest occasion for this, but they keep looking for an excuse there where there is none," Putin said.

He hopes that Russophobic sentiment in the world will not last indefinitely and the world will eventually develop the awareness it is counterproductive.

"For how long will it last?" Putin said. "I do hope that it will be not indefinite and that it will not last long at least because there must emerge the understanding at last that it is counter-productive and harms all. It does harm us but it also backfires on those who initiate such policies. The way I see it, this awareness is already on the doorstep. We do see certain changes in the situation. The changes are for the better and I hope that this trend will continue."

