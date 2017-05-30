Back to Main page
Russian, Kazakh presidents discuss preparations for next Astana meeting on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 16:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev have held a telephone conversation on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the next Astana meeting on Syria, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Besides, the two presidents "discussed a number of pressing bilateral and global issues, including the upcoming meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, due in June, and the EXPO-2017," the statement reads.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
