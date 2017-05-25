Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat says West continues to ‘turn a blind eye’ to chemical incidents in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 16:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says "our colleagues continue to stick to double standards on the issues of the struggle against terrorism in Syria and Iraq"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Some Western countries continue to cynically shut their eyes to numerous outrageous incidents with the use of chemical weapons in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also

Moscow urges West to focus on fight against Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria

Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in Syria

Russia’s defense minister slams reports on chemical weapons in Syria as 'unreliable'

Russia's top diplomat says Syria settlement requires Iran’s participation

Lavrov warns Syria’s plight will drag on if efforts to divide it continue

The numerous instances of chemical weapons’ use by militants, which even in the opinion of Western media has become terrorists’ normal practice during their defense of Mosul expressly testifies to the scope of the problem of chemical terrorism in the Middle East, the Russian diplomat said.

"Meanwhile, Russia has been drawing attention for already three years but, to our deep regret, unsuccessfully to the incessant recurrences of chemical terrorism in Syria and Iraq," Zakharova said.

"We numerously urged partners at various international venues, first of all, in the UN Security Council and the OPCW [the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] to pull efforts to counter chemical terrorism. However, all our efforts either do not find proper support of colleagues from Western countries or are openly blocked by them," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

"Apparently, all this is taking place in favor of some ambitions, possibly, geopolitical ambitions," Zakharova said.

"Our colleagues continue to stick to double standards on the issues of the struggle against terrorism in Syria and Iraq," the Russian diplomat said.

"They are cynically shutting their eyes to numerous outrageous incidents with the use of chemical weapons by terrorist and extremist structures," she noted.

Read also

Putin calls for unbiased probe into alleged chemical weapons incident in Syria

"In the desire to remove at any cost the regime existing in Syria, it is apparently more advantageous to groundlessly accuse the legitimately elected Syrian government of everything, the government that displayed its political will in 2013 in its voluntary move to give up its military chemical potential," the Russian diplomat said.

Such state of things plays into the hands of terrorists who continue with impunity to use everywhere not only chlorine and other toxic chemicals but also full-blown chemical warfare agents of their own production, the spokeswoman said.

"The number of incidents with the use of chemical substances will, unfortunately, only grow in this long-suffering country," Zakharova said.

"It is not difficult to guess who will be blamed for them: of course, the talk will be about the armed forces and the government of Syria," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoy
2
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight
3
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov
4
Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time
5
Soyuz carrier rocket with military satellite launched from Russian spaceport
6
Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in Syria
7
Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама