Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 15:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat says escalation of violence in northern Syria remains highly likely amid Ankara’s statements on plans to launch a large-scale operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Escalation of violence in northern Syria remains highly likely amid Ankara’s statements on plans to launch a large-scale operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also

Russia’s defense minister slams reports on chemical weapons in Syria as 'unreliable'

"Given Ankara’s threats to launch a large-scale operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces and regular clashes between the Kurds and pro-Turkish illegal armed groups, the escalation of violence in northern Syria remains highly likely," Zakharova told reporters.

Zakharova noted that due to the implementation of a memorandum on de-escalation zones signed by Russia, Iran and Turkey in Kazakhstan’s Astana on May 4, violence has decreased in a number of other areas in Syria over the past days.

"Most violations are registered in the areas controlled by gunmen of the Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic State terrorist groups (outlawed in Russia)," Zakharova said.

Situation has become calmer in the Aleppo, Idlib, Homs and Daraa provinces. Armed hostilities are seen in some areas of Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, controlled by Jihadists, she said.

"Units of the Syrian government army are carrying out offensive in the north and east of the Homs province and repel terrorists in the provinces of Daraa and Suwayda," the diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoy
2
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight
3
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov
4
Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time
5
Soyuz carrier rocket with military satellite launched from Russian spaceport
6
Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in Syria
7
Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама