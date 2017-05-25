Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in Syria

Russian diplomat says West continues to ‘turn a blind eye’ to chemical incidents in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:35
MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Escalation of violence in northern Syria remains highly likely amid Ankara’s statements on plans to launch a large-scale operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Given Ankara’s threats to launch a large-scale operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces and regular clashes between the Kurds and pro-Turkish illegal armed groups, the escalation of violence in northern Syria remains highly likely," Zakharova told reporters.
Zakharova noted that due to the implementation of a memorandum on de-escalation zones signed by Russia, Iran and Turkey in Kazakhstan’s Astana on May 4, violence has decreased in a number of other areas in Syria over the past days.
"Most violations are registered in the areas controlled by gunmen of the Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic State terrorist groups (outlawed in Russia)," Zakharova said.
Situation has become calmer in the Aleppo, Idlib, Homs and Daraa provinces. Armed hostilities are seen in some areas of Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, controlled by Jihadists, she said.
"Units of the Syrian government army are carrying out offensive in the north and east of the Homs province and repel terrorists in the provinces of Daraa and Suwayda," the diplomat said.