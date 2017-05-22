Back to Main page
Back to Main page
PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in Turkey

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 18:40 UTC+3

Dmitry Medvedev noted that Karlov’s murder was a "hard event for our whole country"

A portrait of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov

A portrait of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov

© Maxim Shemetov/Pool photo via AP

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has called the murder of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov last December a monstrous crime that left its mark on the work of the whole diplomatic mission.

The prime minister took part in today’s ceremony devoted to the unveiling of a memorial plaque in honor of late ambassador Karlov in the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul.

In a conversation with reporters, Medvedev noted that Karlov’s murder was a "hard event for our whole country." "The murder of a diplomat who goes to a country to foster bilateral relations is always a monstrous crime. Such incidents, no doubt, leave an imprint on the diplomatic mission’s activity," the Russian prime minister said.

Medvedev stressed that Karlov was an outstanding person and a descendant of a family of diplomats who "honestly and courageously stood for our country’s interests" and fostered Russia’s relations with Turkey during a rocky period. The diplomat did his task brilliantly, the Russian prime minister concluded. Medvedev pointed out that he met with Karlov a few weeks before the murder, during the Turkish leader’s visit to Russia.

Andrey Karlov was shot dead on December 19, 2016, by a terrorist while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition. He was bestowed the Hero of Russia award posthumously "for displaying tenacity and courage as the Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Turkey, and for his invaluable contribution to Russia’s foreign policy."

The Russian Investigation Committee pressed charges under the article "Act of International Terrorism." Turkey’s law enforcement agencies are also conducting an investigation. Turkish police detained several people suspected of this crime in early 2017 and a Russian female who could be connected with the murderer in March.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
