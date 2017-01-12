Back to Main page
Moscow hopes those responsible for death of Russian ambassador in Turkey will be punished

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 16:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Five suspects in the killing of the Russian ambassador have been arrested in Turkey
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Dmitriy Serebriakov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that all those responsible for the killing of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, will be identified and brought to justice, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"According to information available to us several suspects in that terrorist act have been detained. We do hope that all of its organizers and accomplices will be identified and brought to justice," she said. "The Turkish side has repeatedly promised that at the highest level."

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was gunned down while speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara. The attacker - police officer Mevlut Mert Altyntas - was liquidated by security forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the killing as an act of terrorism. Karlov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia.

Five suspects in the killing of the Russian ambassador have been arrested in Turkey. According to the prosecutor’s office of the city of Izmir, four of the arrested are Altyntas’s fellow police servicemen and a fifth - an activist of the organization run by opposition figurehead Fethullah Gulen, who resides in the United States.

