Moscow hopes those responsible for death of Russian ambassador in Turkey will be punished

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that all those responsible for the killing of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, will be identified and brought to justice, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.
"According to information available to us several suspects in that terrorist act have been detained. We do hope that all of its organizers and accomplices will be identified and brought to justice," she said. "The Turkish side has repeatedly promised that at the highest level."
Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was gunned down while speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara. The attacker - police officer Mevlut Mert Altyntas - was liquidated by security forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the killing as an act of terrorism. Karlov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia.
Five suspects in the killing of the Russian ambassador have been arrested in Turkey. According to the prosecutor’s office of the city of Izmir, four of the arrested are Altyntas’s fellow police servicemen and a fifth - an activist of the organization run by opposition figurehead Fethullah Gulen, who resides in the United States.