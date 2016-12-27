Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador murder

Russian ombudsperson visits Russian servicemen at detention center in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 3:33
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. An Ankara court has ordered for a temporary broadcast ban on media coverage of the news related to the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.
According to judicial sources, the media ban was in response to the request of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.
The ban includes footage from the crime scene and news related to suspects believed to have connection with the incident. The ban will remain in forces until the completion of police investigation.
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot at the opening of the photo exhibition in Ankara. The attacker, former police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas, was eliminated. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the incident as a terrorist attack, while Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over "the act of international terrorism.".