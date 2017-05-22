McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — Kremlin

SOCHI, May 22. /TASS/. US Senator John McCain’s insulting remarks addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went beyond the bounds of decency, but this does not affect the agenda of Russian-US bilateral relations, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Thank God, this gentleman is not the one who shapes or implements US foreign policy. Therefore we will naturally avoid exaggerating the significance of these insulting and rude attacks or linking them with bilateral Russian-US relations somehow," Peskov said, when asked if McCain’s remarks might harm the outlook for normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington.

Peskov recalled that McCain was notorious for his "maniacal hatred towards our country."

"He is a US politician. He took the liberty of uttering insults on several occasions before, but this is probably for the first time ever that his words have gone way over the line of decency and departed from a tone appropriate for a statesmen of such a country as the United States," Peskov said.

Speaking on television on Sunday McCain hurled an offense remark at Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin.