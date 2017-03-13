Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Kremlin fed up with Senator McCain’s absurd accusations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 13, 14:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Senator John McCain earlier assumed that WikiLeaks allegedly had links to Russia
US Senator John McCain

US Senator John McCain

© EPA/SAUL LOEB/POOL

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin is tired of absurd accusations made by US Senator, John McCain. "Certainly, [the Kremlin] is tired [of McCain’s accusations]," Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters. "We consider them [McCain’s accusations] to be rather absurd."

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that McCain had long been known "as a politician who is not a fan of Russia, putting it mildly, and has a biased attitude towards our country."

John McCain, who is Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, earlier reiterated the statement that WikiLeaks allegedly has links to Russia. However, he failed to provide evidence proving Moscow’s involvement in the new WikiLeaks report on cyber espionage methods used by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

"No, never, never… somebody in the basement of his house smoking cigarettes in his underwear was responsible," the senator said sarcastically when asked whether he thought Russia could have any role in the data leak.

"We've got to do a lot more," the politician added. "If [the perpetrators] can hack the CIA, they can hack anybody. My biggest worry is they showed a capability that they can hack into some of our most important secrets, our most important classified material, that's what bothers me."

