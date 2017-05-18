Actions of Ukrainian authorities threatening country’s very existence, says official

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities’ actions are threatening the very existence of the Ukrainian state, Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council told the Rossiya’24 news channel on Thursday.

"The events taking place in Ukraine and the way the Ukrainian leaders are fueling them pose a threat to the existence of Ukraine in general because separatism is growing," he said.

Patrushev also stressed a growing reluctance on the part of various regions of Ukraine to listen to Kiev and the willingness "to safeguard their separatism."

He said earlier he had big doubts over Kiev’s ability to honor the 2014 and 2015 Minsk accords or to renounce the approaches hinged on the use of force.

Patrushev added in this context that Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko rejected accommodating ideas on overcoming the crisis that come from various public activists and politicians.