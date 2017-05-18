Actions against interests of Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine are inadmissible — Kremlin

SOCHI, May 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that actions against the interests of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine are unacceptable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"You are aware of the attitude of our Orthodox Church. You are aware of the steps taken by our patriarch," Peskov said when asked to comment on the bills considered by Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada that would put the church activities under the control of the state. "Of course, this is an extremely sensitive issue for Russian Orthodox Church parishioners. Of course, we believe that any actions that would violate the interests of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine are inadmissible."