Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Actions against interests of Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine are inadmissible — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 18, 16:16 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that actions against the interests of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine are unacceptable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

Ukraine’s acts on Church-state relations legalizing witch hunt — Russian Church spokesman

Russian foreign minister against Poroshenko's interference in Ukraine church affairs

"You are aware of the attitude of our Orthodox Church. You are aware of the steps taken by our patriarch," Peskov said when asked to comment on the bills considered by Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada that would put the church activities under the control of the state. "Of course, this is an extremely sensitive issue for Russian Orthodox Church parishioners. Of course, we believe that any actions that would violate the interests of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine are inadmissible."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces
2
Russian senator says preparations underway in US to impeach Trump
3
Poland’s oil company wants European Commission to fine Gazprom
4
Poland's oil company wants EU to oblige Gazprom to sell stakes in European gas storages
5
Kremlin mum on prospects of Russia-US ties should Trump be impeached
6
Russia’s Soyuz carrier rocket with communications satellite blasts off from French Guiana
7
EU should quit playing one-side game to restore normal relations with Russia — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама