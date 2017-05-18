EU should quit playing one-side game to restore normal relations with Russia — Lavrov

NICOSIA, May 18. /TASS/. The European Union should quilt the practice of one-sided game in regard to Russia in order to restore the full-scale cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday following a meeting with his counterpart from Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulidis.

"Relations between EU and Russia are unsatisfying," Lavrov said. "We (Russia) are interested in resuming a normal dialogue, based on equality and mutual respect. All is needed for this, is for Brussels to quit playing a one-sided game, as we say."