Russian senator says Kiev declares war veterans criminals by banning St. George ribbon

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities actually declare the veterans of the Great Patriotic War their enemies by banning the St. George ribbon, a symbol of the 1945 victory, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich told reporters on Tuesday.

"In fact, the current Kiev regime has declared all the veterans of the Great Patriotic War its enemies," he said. "This is the first time when someone is trying to review the outcome of the war in such a blatant manner. I am confident that Russia will use every possible opportunity to give a firm response to this law," Klintsevich’s press service quoted him as saying.

According to the Russian senator, Ukraine’s ban on the St. George ribbon is an unprecedented step. "Ukraine actually says that it is a crime to make and wear one of the most colorful symbols of our victory in the World War II while it is a symbol of the country that made a decisive contribution to the victory. By doing this, they are cutting ties not only with the Soviet history but with the world history as well. After adopting this law, Ukraine has set itself aside from the world history," the Russian senator concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) banned the use of the St. George ribbon, stipulating a fine for those violating this decision.

The new law envisages a fine of 850 to 2,550 hryvnias (roughly $32-96) for the public demonstration of the St. George ribbon, while the ribbon will be confiscated. A repeat violation of this law within a year may entail a penalty of up to 5,100 hryvnias (roughly $192) or an administrative arrest for up to 15 days, as well as the ribbon’s confiscation.