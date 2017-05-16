Russian senator says Kiev declares war veterans criminals by banning St. George ribbon

Russia’s Sharapova denied wildcard for 2017 French Open as she makes global comebackSport May 16, 21:09
Markus Ederer of German Foreign Ministry nominated new EU ambassador to RussiaWorld May 16, 20:14
US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 victorySport May 16, 19:43
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctionsBusiness & Economy May 16, 19:04
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic moveRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 18:46
Kiev’s sanctions are aimed against Ukrainians themselves — YandexBusiness & Economy May 16, 18:21
More than 50 Baltic Fleet warships conduct maritime drills in Russia's westMilitary & Defense May 16, 18:11
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022Business & Economy May 16, 18:03
Russian scientists learn how to ‘squeeze’ more disease-fighting nutrients from grapesScience & Space May 16, 17:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities actually declare the veterans of the Great Patriotic War their enemies by banning the St. George ribbon, a symbol of the 1945 victory, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich told reporters on Tuesday.
"In fact, the current Kiev regime has declared all the veterans of the Great Patriotic War its enemies," he said. "This is the first time when someone is trying to review the outcome of the war in such a blatant manner. I am confident that Russia will use every possible opportunity to give a firm response to this law," Klintsevich’s press service quoted him as saying.
According to the Russian senator, Ukraine’s ban on the St. George ribbon is an unprecedented step. "Ukraine actually says that it is a crime to make and wear one of the most colorful symbols of our victory in the World War II while it is a symbol of the country that made a decisive contribution to the victory. By doing this, they are cutting ties not only with the Soviet history but with the world history as well. After adopting this law, Ukraine has set itself aside from the world history," the Russian senator concluded.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) banned the use of the St. George ribbon, stipulating a fine for those violating this decision.
The new law envisages a fine of 850 to 2,550 hryvnias (roughly $32-96) for the public demonstration of the St. George ribbon, while the ribbon will be confiscated. A repeat violation of this law within a year may entail a penalty of up to 5,100 hryvnias (roughly $192) or an administrative arrest for up to 15 days, as well as the ribbon’s confiscation.