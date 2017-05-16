Russian businessman files legal action for libel against AP with Washington court

Russian businessman files legal action for libel against AP with Washington courtRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 7:29
Russia on solid winning streak at 2017 IIHF World Championship as it blanks Latvia 5-0Sport May 15, 23:49
Merkel says Germany, France plan to closely cooperate in critical timesWorld May 15, 21:30
Russian Foreign Ministry: Georgia continues provocations undermining normalization effortsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 15, 21:11
Court rejects complaint against termination of proceedings in St. Isaac’s Cathedral caseSociety & Culture May 15, 20:12
Russia receives ‘Fan-ID’ applications for 2017 Confederations Cup from over 100 countriesSport May 15, 19:54
First armored army in west Russia receives modernized T-72B3 tanksMilitary & Defense May 15, 19:26
Russia’s legendary Kruzenshtern windjammer calls at Norway’s Larvik portWorld May 15, 18:21
Scientists uncover new evidence showing mankind not at fault for mammoths’ extinctionScience & Space May 15, 18:08
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, May 16. /TASS/. Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska on Monday filed a legal action for libel against Associated Press, information from the archives of a court in Washington said.
The lawsuit was filed in connection with direct or tentative libelous statements made by the agency, the report said. It adde that the AP published an article by Jeff Horwitz and Chad Day that, according to the lawsuit, contained false accusations against Deripaska implicating him in criminal and other offenses.
Somewhat earlier, Deripaska dismissed the allegations about his involvement in the propulsion of Moscow's interests as an element of the anti-Russian campaign in the U.S. mainstream media.
He rejected once again the reporters' claims that the former chief of Donald Trump's electoral staff, Paul Manafort, had worked for him covertly for over 10 years to promulgate the interests of Russian leaderhip and had generated an ambitious political strategy for undermining the anti-Russian opposition in the former Soviet republics.