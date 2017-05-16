Russian businessman files legal action for libel against AP with Washington court

WASHINGTON, May 16. /TASS/. Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska on Monday filed a legal action for libel against Associated Press, information from the archives of a court in Washington said.

The lawsuit was filed in connection with direct or tentative libelous statements made by the agency, the report said. It adde that the AP published an article by Jeff Horwitz and Chad Day that, according to the lawsuit, contained false accusations against Deripaska implicating him in criminal and other offenses.

Somewhat earlier, Deripaska dismissed the allegations about his involvement in the propulsion of Moscow's interests as an element of the anti-Russian campaign in the U.S. mainstream media.

He rejected once again the reporters' claims that the former chief of Donald Trump's electoral staff, Paul Manafort, had worked for him covertly for over 10 years to promulgate the interests of Russian leaderhip and had generated an ambitious political strategy for undermining the anti-Russian opposition in the former Soviet republics.