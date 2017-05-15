Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Xi Jinping meet in friendly atmosphere — Russian minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 15, 19:09 UTC+3 BEIJING

"I would say that it was a frank conversation between good friends," Russian Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka said

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia and China have held substantive talks in a friendly and open atmosphere, Russian Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka said on Monday.

Read also
China’s President Xi Jinping

China’s president to visit Russia in early July — Russian ambassador

"I would say that it was a frank conversation between good friends," he said. "There is the global political agenda, so the leaders discussed that. There are also issues related to economic cooperation, which were also touched upon. The talks were very substantive and meaningful," the Russian minister added.

According to Galushka, the May 14 meeting between the two countries’ leaders was followed by a working lunch held in a less formal atmosphere. "The Far East issue was brought up both at the forum and during bilateral talks with the Chinese leadership. This comes as no surprise because the Far East is the place where the great European civilization meets the great Asian one. This is the place meant for us to cooperate with each other and make joint efforts aimed at economic development," Galushka pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in Russia
3
Press review: China lays Silk Road to new world order and Austria hails Nazi collaborators
4
Russia develops 3D printer prototype to print large metal items in outer space
5
US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — Zakharova
6
Putin approves Russian economic security strategy until 2030
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама