Putin, Xi Jinping meet in friendly atmosphere — Russian minister

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia and China have held substantive talks in a friendly and open atmosphere, Russian Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka said on Monday.

"I would say that it was a frank conversation between good friends," he said. "There is the global political agenda, so the leaders discussed that. There are also issues related to economic cooperation, which were also touched upon. The talks were very substantive and meaningful," the Russian minister added.

According to Galushka, the May 14 meeting between the two countries’ leaders was followed by a working lunch held in a less formal atmosphere. "The Far East issue was brought up both at the forum and during bilateral talks with the Chinese leadership. This comes as no surprise because the Far East is the place where the great European civilization meets the great Asian one. This is the place meant for us to cooperate with each other and make joint efforts aimed at economic development," Galushka pointed out.