China’s president to visit Russia in early July - Russian ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 11, 7:35 UTC+3

He said this year’s first meeting between the Chinese and Russian leaders will be held on the sidelines of the One Belt, One Road forum in the Chinese capital city

BEIJING, May 11. /TASS/. China’s President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Russia in early July, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said on Thursday.

He said this year’s first meeting between the Chinese and Russian leaders will be held on the sidelines of the One Belt, One Road forum in the Chinese capital city. "The dialogue will be obviously continues in early July when China’s President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Russia," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, bilateral contacts will be continued all through the year. Thus, the two countries’ leaders will meet at a BRICS (an acronym standing for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Xiamen. Later on, the Russian and Chinese presidents will meet at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

Beijing will host the Belt and Road forum on May 14-15. The forum is expected to bring together top officials from 28 countries, as well as United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde, and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also plans to attend the forum.

