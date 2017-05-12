Back to Main page
Russian, South Korean presidents hold telephone conversation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 12, 15:52 UTC+3
© Alexei Nikolskiy/Russian Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in have held a telephone conversation to discuss a number of issues, including those involving North Korea, the Kremlin’s press-service said.

"During the exchange of opinion on the situation in the Korean Peninsula the importance was emphasized of finding ways of settling the crisis by political and diplomatic means," the report runs.

Topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda were raised, the Kremlin said.

"Bilateral interest was expressed in the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in politics, the economy, culture and the humanitarian fields," the press-service said.

"Putin and Moon agreed on further contacts," the Kremlin said.

The Russian leader congratulated his South Korean counterpart upon his election as the head of state and wished him continued success.

Moon Jae-in emerged the winner in the May 9 presidential election to have collected 41.1% of the votes. The plebiscite followed the impeachment of the previous president. Moon took office instantly, without a transitional period.

Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
